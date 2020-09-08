Clore Automotive Introduces 12V Lithium Jump Starter

Clore Automotive recently introduced the new Model No. JNC325, 12-volt jump starter and power supply, from Jump-N-Carry. The JNC325 is an ideal shop tool, combining robust jump starting power with numerous features that deliver utility and convenience, including high performance starting capability, USB outlets to power small electronics, 12-volt power supply capability, an LED work light and UL2743 compliance for operator and equipment safety, said the company.

With 450 start assist amps of starting power, the JNC325 can tackle a wide variety of starting tasks in numerous application environments, including automotive, marine, light truck, agricultural and fleet starting. It can start up to 8L gasoline engines and up to 6L diesel engines. It incorporates numerous features to make jump starting safer for the operator and vehicle being serviced, including reverse polarity protection, backfeed protection, over-voltage protection, short circuit protection and overheat protection.

The JNC325 adds several convenience features to extend its capabilities. It features two USB outlets to power cell phones, tablets and other small electronics. Also included is a 12-volt female adapter, allowing the JNC325 to power accessories from its 12V 10A output or be used as a memory saver when changing out a vehicle battery. It features a high intensity LED work light for use in nighttime starting or other emergency situations. Charging is easy with the included AC charger with USB-C cord and a fast, automatic charging routine. The unit comes packaged in a convenient storage case for easy transport and storage.