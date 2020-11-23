Video
Clore Automotive Introduces Light-N-Carry LED Flood Light

Light-N-Carry A/F/S lighting solutions provide bright illumination, long run times and easy recharging.
on

Clore Automotive has introduced the 1000 Lumen COB LED A/F/S Light, Model No. LNC2150, from Light-N-Carry.

The LNC2150 provides a great answer when it comes to the tasks of area/flood/site (A/F/S) light illumination. Light-N-Carry A/F/S lighting solutions provide bright illumination, long run times and easy recharging.

The LNC2150 combines advanced COB technology, high lumen output, dust/water resistant housing and an easy-to-use micro-USB charging system. It features three intensity settings (1000/500/300 lumen), allowing the operator to select the setting that best meets their needs based on the application performed. Its A/F/S light function is powered by advanced COB LED technology for clear, bright viewing, elimination of hard edges, cool, pleasing light and low power consumption.

The LNC2150 features a 180˚ swivel arm with magnetic mounts and hardware mounting holes to allow it to be mounted in a variety of methods. Its anodized aluminum housing provides IP64 dust/water ingress protection for durability in tough work environments. The unit also functions as a USB power bank to charge small electronics. Backed by a one-year limited warranty, it includes a coupon for a one-time, fixed-fee service after the warranty period has ended.

For more information, visit cloreautomotive.com.

