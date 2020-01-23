Clore Automotive has released its new Light-N-Carry Rechargeable Torch Light, model No. LNC330.

Whether you need a lighting solution in the workplace or your personal garage, Light-N-Carry Torch Lights deliver a high-intensity beam from their advanced LED light engines. Each model features a zoomable torch setting that allows the user to choose a broader or more focused area of illumination.

Adjustment is quick and easy, with either a pull or twist of the light. All models feature a rugged aluminum housing for durability, 5-ft. impact resistance rating and a 1-year warranty.

Illumination on the Light-N-Carry Model LNC330 is provided by a 400 max lumen work COB LED light mode with two intensity settings and a dimmer feature, plus a 350 max lumen torch light mode with pull action zoom and a dimmer feature.

It also features red emergency work light mode with a flashing flare option, a rugged anodized aluminum construction, a protected micro-USB charging port with charging status indicator and magnet mount.

Included with each LNC330 is a braided charging cord, an 18650 rechargeable lithium battery and a service repair coupon for a one-time, fixed-fee service after the warranty period.

For more information, visit cloreautomotive.com.