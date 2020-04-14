Connect with us

Clore Light-N-Carry 750 Max Lumen LED Torch Light

The light delivers a high intensity beam and features a zoomable torch setting.
Clore Automotive introduces the LNC375 Rechargeable Torch Light by Light-N-Carry. This powerful new torch light is ideal for the technician or home enthusiast who needs a light that is reliable, tough and provides effective illumination.

The Light-N-Carry LNC375 delivers a high intensity beam from its advanced LED light engine and features a zoomable torch setting that allows the user to choose a broader or more focused area of illumination. Adjustment is quick and easy, with a pull of the light. The LNC375 provides 750 max lumens of intense illumination, perfect for a wide variety of application uses, including automotive, industrial, construction, safety and home use.

The Light-N-Carry LNC375 features a rugged anodized aluminum construction, a protected micro-USB charging port with charging status indicator and two methods of recharging, either directly or through the included wireless charging base. Each LNC375 includes a wireless charging base, a wall charger, a braided charging cord, a 21700 rechargeable lithium battery installed and a service repair coupon for a one-time, fixed-fee service after the warranty period.

For more information can be found at cloreautomotive.com.

