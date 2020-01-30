Connect with us
Clore-Light-N-Carry-Torch

Tools

Clore Automotive Offers Rechargeable Light-N-Carry Torch

Light-N-Carry Torch Lights deliver a high intensity beam from their advanced LED light engines.



Clore Automotive is now offering a new line of Light-N-Carry Rechargeable Torch Lights for the tech that needs a light that is reliable, tough and provides effective illumination.

Light-N-Carry Torch Lights deliver a high intensity beam from their advanced LED light engines. Each model features a zoomable torch setting that allows the user to choose a broader or more focused area of illumination. Adjustment is quick and easy, with either a pull or twist of the light. All models feature a rugged aluminum housing for durability in even the harshest work environments, 5 ft. impact resistance rating and a 1-year warranty. 

Light-N-Carry Model LNC312 provides versatile illumination in a compact, easy-to-carry package and features a clip for convenient storage in any pants or shirt pocket. It features a 120 max lumen work COB LED light mode with a dimmer feature, plus twist-to-zoom action to adjust the width of the beam. It also features a rugged anodized aluminum construction, a protected micro-USB charging port with charging status indicator and magnet mount for storage or hands-free use. Included with each LNC312 is a braided charging cord, a 10580 rechargeable lithium battery installed and a service repair coupon for a one-time, fixed-fee service after the warranty period. 

For more information, visit cloreautomotive.com

