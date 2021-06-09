Coats Aligner Provides Flexibility to Fit Your Alignment Needs

Coats offers the new CWA 6500 Aligner features a Quick Measure setting as part of the initial inspection, which provides the customer with a printout of their alignment status within a couple of minutes and arms them with confidence to make an informed decision.

QC20 Clamps are super accurate, lightweight and easy to use, and grip the tires instead of the wheel, which prevents damage to expensive alloy wheels.

The large, movable LCD display has multiple positions and is portable so the tech can easily see the alignment screen, and the mobile cabinet is on wheels, so it easily moves from bay to bay to maximize productivity.

For more info: coatsgarage.com