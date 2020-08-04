Coats Offers Leverless Tire Changer For Difficult Wheels

The Coats APS 3000 Leverless Tire Changer features a bead lifting tool eliminates traditional tire tools, and automatically offsets from the rim to prevent wheel damage.

The tilt-back tower provides the operator more room to work and holds tool position automatically. The center post clamping system with Smart Lock cam quickly locks wheels into place with minimal effort.

Other features include auto-retracting robo arm that automatically swings back to home position after use to stay out of the operator’s way and integrated wheel lift that lifts heavy assemblies, reducing both damage risk to expensive wheels and back strain.

For more info: coatsgarage.com