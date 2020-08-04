Connect with us

Tools & Products

Coats Offers Leverless Tire Changer For Difficult Wheels

The center post clamping system with Smart Lock cam quickly locks wheels into place with minimal effort.
Advertisement
 

on

The Coats APS 3000 Leverless Tire Changer features a bead lifting tool eliminates traditional tire tools, and automatically offsets from the rim to prevent wheel damage.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The tilt-back tower provides the operator more room to work and holds tool position automatically. The center post clamping system with Smart Lock cam quickly locks wheels into place with minimal effort.

Other features include auto-retracting robo arm that automatically swings back to home position after use to stay out of the operator’s way and integrated wheel lift that lifts heavy assemblies, reducing both damage risk to expensive wheels and back strain.

For more info: coatsgarage.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Coats Offers Leverless Tire Changer For Difficult Wheels

on

Autel US Releases IM608 Pro Key Programming Bundle

on

Snap-on Standard Creepers Offer Comfort

on

Knipex's Improved Pliers Wrench Offers Increased Gripping Capacity
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Career: July ‘Pop Quiz’ Prize Winners Named

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 3.0L Toyota 2JZ

Automotive: Repair VS. Replace: Your Checklist For Tire Equipment

Tools & Products: Autel US Releases IM608 Pro Key Programming Bundle

Tools & Products: Snap-on Standard Creepers Offer Comfort
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect