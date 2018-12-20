Collision Repair Education Foundation Preps For Spring 2019 Career Fairs

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is gearing up for 2019 spring career fairs after a successful 2018 of connecting new graduates to transportation industries, including collision repair, automotive services, heavy duty auto, and diesel automotive.

In 2018, CREF entered new partnerships with TechForce Foundation and S/P2. Working with these partners allowed CREF to help high school and college students and graduates prepare for the interviews they dream of getting as a result of the fair, facilitate on-site interviews, and play a more active role in employment presentations.

Each career fair hosts upwards of 400 students and a variety of hiring businesses in the transportation industries.

The Foundation is currently planning career fairs on the following dates next spring:

Miami, FL (2/27)

Tampa/Orlando, FL (2/28)

San Antonio, TX (3/6)

Phoenix, AZ (4/6)

Atlanta, GA (TBD)

Chicago, IL (TBD)

Dallas, TX (TBD)

Detroit, MI (TBD)

Houston, TX (TBD)

Northern VA (TBD)

Northern and Southern CA (TBD)

CREF will announce additional dates in the new year.