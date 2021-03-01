Comoto Holdings Announces The Get On! Moto Festival

Comoto Holdings, parent company of leading moto enthusiast brands RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER, is kicking off riding season by reimagining what motorcycle events can be. The Get On! Motorcycle Festivals are the manifestation of Comoto’s commitment to serve the rider, inspire the community, and fuel the industry. With two major events planned for 2021, Comoto is answering the call of experienced, new and aspiring riders alike for a new kind of motorcycle event that actively seeks to break down barriers to riding and bring riders of all styles together. Simply put, this isn’t your father’s motorcycle rally.

Slated to be held on May 21, 22 and 23 at the Texas Motor Speedway, Get On! Moto Fest is a family-friendly, inclusive, outdoor event that will bring together riders–and aspiring riders–of all styles, ages, and genders. The event will be three days of motorcycle demos, how-to workshops, racing, bike shows and opportunities to meet representatives from leading accessories and gear brands. Guests can expect to meet bike-minded people from all walks of life, learn from each other and industry leaders, and experience the thrill of life on two wheels! The Black Hills of South Dakota will be the basecamp for the Get On! Adventure Festival July 15-18. Adventure bike enthusiasts can expect off-road and on-road riding widely considered some of the best in North America. There will be motorcycle demos from leading motorcycle manufacturers, representatives from leading parts, accessories and gear brands, camping, seminars, food, prizes and entertainment all at one central basecamp. “Comoto’s family of brands exists to provide the best riding experience to all riders all over the world, whether V-Twin, adventure, off-road, street, dirt, men, women, youth–you name it,” said Ken Murphy, Comoto CEO. “The Get On! Moto Fest will give more riders more reasons to ride more often and provide a place for all riders to revel in their shared love of all things moto.”

