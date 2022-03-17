Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Click Here to Read More

Powerstroke is the name of the game for Tyler Brancifort, a diesel enthusiast and business owner out of Middletown, CT. Ever since he bought his first 6.0L at 16-years-old, he’s been hooked.

Fourteen years later, Brancifort now owns North Coast Diesel Performance, a one-man operation that mainly sells performance parts and performs installations. Brancifort also doses exhaust tuning and other services. He still works primarily on Powerstrokes, as he says that’s his main demographic in the area.

His work on the platform shows, as he’s been pushing the envelope for years over the course of his racing career. In 2019, Brancifort’s 2011 F-350 made 1,242rwhp utilizing a single-turbo 6.7L setup — which is pretty impressive for a 8,300-lb. truck. He also currently owns an F-450, which was one of the first 2020+ model year trucks to have compound turbos installed on it.