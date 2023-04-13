Compound Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

It’s no doubt that sled-pulling requires a fairly powerful engine under the hood of any competition truck – propelling a ~55,000-lb. weight transfer sled across a dirt-packed track is no easy task. For that reason, competitors take a lot of time fine-tuning their truck and engine setups to produce the most effective and efficient combination.

The 6.7L Cummins is a mainstay in the diesel pulling world, most of all for its reliability and ease for making power. Many guys at the top of the totem pole boast a Cummins, albeit with different configurations of components, bolt-ons, and machine work. Chris Patterson was one of the guys we spoke with last year at UCC – his triple-turbo 6.7L Cummins engine really impressed us.

Recently, Michael Brown reached out to us about a similar build, which was also spec’d out by Chris at Unrivaled Diesel. “Chris and I assembled it together and he was a big help in this build,” Michael Brown says.

Located in Dixon, TN, just 40 miles west of Nashville, Brown is a mechanic for the United States Postal Service and works on semi-trucks. Outside of his day job, he works on Cummins trucks out of his small home-shop. For the past five years or so, he’s been involved in diesel competition, both competing himself and building competition engines for customers.