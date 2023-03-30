 Compound Turbo 6.7L Enforcer Engine

The popularity of D&J Precision Machine's Enforcer series engine can't be understated.

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

PRI is one of our favorite times of the year, mainly because we get tco see all the people we’ve worked with throughout the year. Whether it be advertisers, distributors, manufacturers, machine shop owners, or other business partners, we’re always happy to chat with a friendly face.

And of course, we were excited to catch up with Drew Pumphrey of D&J Precision Machine. We’ve featured him many times in the magazine, whether it be as a candidate for America’s Best Engine Shop or the many times he’s been featured in our Diesel of the Week series. Again, he’s made it into our diesel series with one of his spectacular 6.7L Cummins builds based around the D&J in-house Enforcer long block.

This particular build we saw at PRI was made for a customer.

“He wanted a 2,000 horsepower truck that he could still drive on the street and drag race through the summer,” Pumphrey said. “So he got one of our Enforcer long blocks, then we went to Fire Punk Diesel for all the turbos and plumbing. It’s got a GT55 80mm on the manifold and a GT55 98mm for the atmosphere. It also has 400% over injectors from Exergy and two 14mm CP3 pumps – it did 2,100 horsepower on Fire Punk’s dyno.”

Click Here To Read The Full Article

