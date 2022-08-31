Compound-Turbo VP44 5.9l Cummins Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder

We’ve always been impressed by guys who seemingly get everything right on their first ever performance engine build. The practice of building an engine for high-performance applications like drag racing takes time to perfect, and usually that is a result of many years of experience, rebuilds and simple trial and error. But again, we continue to find guys who build more than admirable engines on their first attempt.

TJ Frey has been upgrading his first personal race truck for a few years now, and finally got it out to the Ultimate Callout Challenge to show off his work and hit the track. In that time, he developed a passion for tuning and started his own small business, 1BADVP44 Performance LLC, where he provides tuning services and products like fuel accessories and power packages.

The five-speed 2nd Gen 24v 5.9L Cummins truck he showed as at UCC, started out as a simple commuter vehicle around six years ago, but after putting a Quadzilla Adrenaline Tuner on it, he was quickly bitten by the power bug.