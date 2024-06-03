 Compressor Failures: Symptoms, Causes and Diagnostics

Compressor Failures: Symptoms, Causes and Diagnostics

Get tips on visual inspections, testing for leaks, and the importance of replacing related components for optimal AC system performance.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Is your car’s AC blowing warm air? It could be a failing AC compressor. In this video, we cover how to identify and diagnose compressor issues, from unusual noises to refrigerant leaks. Learn the steps to perform a thorough visual inspection and why replacing related components is crucial for a reliable and efficient AC system. Stay cool and informed with our expert tips!

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

