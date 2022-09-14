Confusion The Real Winner In This Week’s MindGame

Some weeks, players beat the MindGames – other weeks, the game is the winner. Unfortunately, this week Guess The Car was rough on the players. But as they say, one bad apple don’t spoil the whole bunch.

Buick Encore (On + Core)

MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. Wildly conflicting entries aside, we did have SOME winners. The correct answer was the Buick Encore and our winners this week are:

• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH

• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY

• Phil Jacques, Woonsocket Career Center, Woonsocket, RI

• Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Tech Center, Bismarck, ND

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Jerry Koenig, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Greg Paczkowski, Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL

Yes, we had a lot of other really interesting answers but we’re announcing eight winners this week because we had only eight correct answers. Not a winner this week? You can try again by entering the latest Crossword Puzzle.