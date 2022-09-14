Confusion The Real Winner In This Week’s MindGame

Underhood: Timing The BMW N53 And N54
We had a lot of entries – we had very few winners. Congratulations to everyone who picked the right one.
Some weeks, players beat the MindGames – other weeks, the game is the winner. Unfortunately, this week Guess The Car was rough on the players. But as they say, one bad apple don’t spoil the whole bunch.
MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. Wildly conflicting entries aside, we did have SOME winners. The correct answer was the Buick Encore and our winners this week are:
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
• Phil Jacques, Woonsocket Career Center, Woonsocket, RI
• Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Tech Center, Bismarck, ND
• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Jerry Koenig, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Greg Paczkowski, Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL
Yes, we had a lot of other really interesting answers but we’re announcing eight winners this week because we had only eight correct answers. Not a winner this week? You can try again by entering the latest Crossword Puzzle.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.