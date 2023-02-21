Congratulations to February ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners

Our contestants in the latest MindGames puzzle didn’t just guess the tool – they KNEW the tool.

Sadly, only 10 winners could be randomly selected for knowing that the answer was a C-Clamp

Sea Clam/Lamp = C-Clamp

Here’s who won a McDonald’s Gift Card:

• Paul Petretee, Spokane Community College, Spokane, WA

• Riley Taylor, Blue Ridge Community College, Flat Rock, NC

• Ian Sabo, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

• Desrea Cook, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO

• Emilee Penny, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

• Davy Worrell, Pulaski County High School, Pulaski, VA

• Ann Marie Lefeiste, Whittier Tech, Haverhill, MA

• Dave Lynch, Richland High School, Richland, WA

• Jay Roth, Mitchell High School, Mitchell, SD

Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz, featuring five questions about spark plugs and ignition. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, February 26th. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.