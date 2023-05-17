Congratulations To May Crossword Champs

They say April showers bring May flowers and Mayflowers bring pilgrims – which would have been a good clue for this week’s transportation-themed Crossword Puzzle.

Dad jokes (and bad jokes) aside, congratulations to everyone who made the perilous journey through this month’s MindGames puzzle. You successfully made it across the sea of confusion. For a lucky 10 of you, you. also won a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card by being randomly selected.

Our winners are:

• Cory Polsgrove, Paducah ATC, Paducah, KY

• Stephen Walters, Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center, Springfield, OH

• David Moore, Central Carolina Technical College, Sumter, SC

• Jacob Tucker, Arizona State University, Searcy, AZ

• Tom Welk, Auburn Career Center, Concord, OH

• Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Northampton, MA

• Mark Nantz, Corbin ATC, Corbin, KY

• Ryan Stackpole, Waldo County Career Center, Belfast, ME

• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ

• Robert Morris, Weymouth High School, Weymouth, MA

How did they do it? Well, they took clues like these…

The clues…

…and got these answers. Yeah, some of the clues were puzzlers but you all did a great job.

And the solution.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Car before midnight, May 21, 2023. Here’s a clue for you all about next week’s puzzle: it’s a little big car from across the pond.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.