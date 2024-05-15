Congratulations To May Crossword Puzzle Winners

Congratulations to the randomly selected winners of the May Crossword Puzzle! You’ve each won a $10 Starbucks gift card! Our winners this month are:

• Brayden Bise, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Sandy Martin, Starmount Career Center, Boonville, NC

• Emilee Penny, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

• Cory Polsgrove, Paducah Automotive Technical Center, Paducah, KY

• Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Shelton Schuster, Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria, IL

• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ

• Mike McCord, Tennesse College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN

• John Stratton , Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES, New Hartford, NY

• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career and Technical Center, Chillicothe, OH

To win they took clues like these…

…and turned them into a puzzle like this. Your actual puzzle was randomly generated so the design may vary.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win right now – just enter our Guess The Car before midnight, May 19, 2024.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.