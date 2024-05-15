 Congratulations To May Crossword Puzzle Winners

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

Congratulations To May Crossword Puzzle Winners

You had to do more than just complete the puzzle in one sitting - you had to be randomly selected to be named a winner!

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Congratulations to the randomly selected winners of the May Crossword Puzzle! You’ve each won a $10 Starbucks gift card! Our winners this month are:

Related Articles

• Brayden Bise, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Sandy Martin, Starmount Career Center, Boonville, NC
• Emilee Penny, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA
• Cory Polsgrove, Paducah Automotive Technical Center, Paducah, KY
Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Shelton Schuster, Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria, IL
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Mike McCord, Tennesse College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN
• John Stratton , Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES, New Hartford, NY
• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career and Technical Center, Chillicothe, OH

To win they took clues like these…

…and turned them into a puzzle like this. Your actual puzzle was randomly generated so the design may vary.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win right now – just enter our Guess The Car before midnight, May 19, 2024.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Enter the Guess The Car contest now!

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

You May Also Like

Career

Pop Quiz Answers Were Right, Despite What Computer Said

Luckily, 80 percent is the new 100 percent – well, the CURRENT 100 percent.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Just when you think you've seen all the crazy stuff computers can do to screw up a perfectly good Pop Quiz, last week happens.

Despite most of you answering all five questions correct, our computer mainframe decided to ignore one of the answers. Luckily, 80 percent is the new 100 percent - well, the CURRENT 100 percent. Next time we'll insist to our AI future overlords that every answer be accounted for.

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
Techs Rock Candidate Profiles – Emerging Technologies

These techs prove emerging technology keeps the industry moving forward.

By Doug Kaufman
Meet Steve Barnes, B’laster Instructor Of The Year Candidate

AK Smith Career Center instructor teaches automotive professionalism and passion.

By Doug Kaufman
Techs Rock Candidate Profiles – Diesel

Today’s profiles are actively servicing heavy-duty vehicles in the Southwest.

By Doug Kaufman
Techs Rock Candidate Profiles – Collision, Restoration & Welding

Today’s profiles highlight passionate people who bring vehicles back to life.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Meet Nick Hummel, B’laster Instructor Of The Year Candidate

NIck Hummel, at Beachwood, OH’s Matrix Trade Institute Is our next B’laster Instructor of the Year candidate.

By Doug Kaufman
Race Season Starts With Winners in the MindGames 500

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received.

By Doug Kaufman
Techs Rock Candidate Profiles – Aviation, Motorcycle & Marine

Today’s profiles highlight high fliers in their industry.

By Doug Kaufman
Techs Rock Candidate Profiles – Automotive & Motorsports

The awards program recognizes both students’ and pros’ commitment to the profession.

By Doug Kaufman