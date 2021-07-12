Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
News
Continental Announces Summer Tire Promo
Beginning July 1, and available through Aug. 31, 2021, consumers who purchase four (4) qualifying Continental light truck, SUV, or CUV tires will receive up to a $100 VISA prepaid card by mail.
Also as part of the July & August promotion, consumers who purchase (4) four eligible Light Truck, SUV or Crossover tires with their Continental Tire credit card will receive up to an additional $100 VISA prepaid card by mail for a total of up to $200 in rebates.
Included in the summer promotion are three of Continental Tire’s latest offerings the CrossContact LX25, TerrainContact H/T and the TerrainContact A/T.
Ideal for year-round traction, the CrossContact LX25 is a premium tire for Crossovers and SUVs. Featuring EcoPlus Technology, this all-season tire provides fuel savings, shorter stopping distances on wet roads, and extended tread life.
The TerrainContact H/T and TerrainContact A/T are among Continental Tire’s offerings for pickup trucks and full-size SUVs. Both tires provide improved traction and durability, better grip on wet roads, and quiet road noise. The TerrainContactH/T is a highway touring tire while the TerrainContactTM A/T is designed to conquer dirt, gravel and grass.
Terms and conditions apply, for a complete list of qualifying tires and full offer details, visit www.continentaltire.com/promotion.