Continental Announces Summer Tire Promo

Beginning July 1, and available through Aug. 31, 2021, consumers who purchase four (4) qualifying Continental light truck, SUV, or CUV tires will receive up to a $100 VISA prepaid card by mail.

Also as part of the July & August promotion, consumers who purchase (4) four eligible Light Truck, SUV or Crossover tires with their Continental Tire credit card will receive up to an additional $100 VISA prepaid card by mail for a total of up to $200 in rebates.

Included in the summer promotion are three of Continental Tire’s latest offerings the CrossContact LX25, TerrainContact H/T and the TerrainContact A/T.

Ideal for year-round traction, the CrossContact LX25 is a premium tire for Crossovers and SUVs. Featuring EcoPlus Technology, this all-season tire provides fuel savings, shorter stopping distances on wet roads, and extended tread life.