 Continental Autodiagnos TPMS SE Increases Tire Service
Continental Autodiagnos TPMS SE Increases Tire Service

Tools & Products

Continental Autodiagnos TPMS SE Increases Tire Service

The easy-to-use TPMS reads 100% of OE passenger vehicle sensors.
Continental, an aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered parts, advanced diagnostics, service information and connected services, offers the Autodiagnos TPMS SE service tool as an ideal solution for multiple bay shops that want to increase their TPMS service capabilities and profits. Designed to work with 100% of OE sensors and aftermarket sensors from REDI Sensor and EZ-sensor, Autodiagnos TPMS SE can perform relearns on over 95% of domestic, Asian and European models.

The Autodiagnos TPMS SE was developed for multi-bay shops that require more than one TPMS tool in service at a time. It provides direct (OBD, auto, manual) and indirect TPMS relearn procedures and displays sensor ID, pressure, temperature and battery status in a matter of seconds. The tool also utilizes a cabled-connection to perform OBD-II mode relearns.

Christopher Bahlman, head of diagnostics and services for Continental, notes, “Diagnostic tools can offer great service opportunities for shops, but often come with a hefty price tag. The Autodiagnos TPMS SE tool is an affordable option that allows larger shops to provide critical TPMS service to multiple customers simultaneously. Plus, the tool is backed by Continental’s TPMS and OEM expertise, giving technicians peace of mind when servicing this critical safety system.”

In addition to the Autodiagnos TPMS SE, Continental also offers the Autodiagnos TPMS D tool as a solution for shops that only need a single tool for their service and diagnostic needs. This tool reads and clears TPMS codes and has a built in VIN scanner for faster Make/Model/Year lookups. It can also program sensors from historical data and features an OBD-II mode that streamlines relearns for all of a vehicle’s sensors in under two minutes. The TPMS D works with 100% of OE and aftermarket sensors from REDI Sensor and EZ-sensor.

Continental Diagnostics & Services (D&S) was founded nearly ten years ago to address the needs of service providers for advanced diagnostics, service information, connected services and specialty solutions, such as periodic technical inspection. D&S has developed diagnostics and service solutions for North America under the Autodiagnos brand. Key product offerings include professional aftermarket scan tools, TPMS diagnostic and service tools and a Connected Vehicle Data platform.

For more info: autodiagnosTPMS.com

