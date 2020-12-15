Continental Brushless Blower Motor Program

Continental’s expanded Brushless Blower Motor Program offers an extensive range of SKUs for the North American aftermarket with applications available for import and domestic cars, vans, SUVs, and light trucks. The fast-growing program features 38 part numbers, and delivers application coverage for over 57 million VIO on U.S. and Canadian roads.

Continental Brushless Blower Motors are quality built for exceptional performance and trouble-free installation. They are designed to meet OE specifications and deliver vehicle-specific fit, form, and function. The electrical connections are an exact OE match, and no flying leads or wire splicing is used. Mounting flanges and ventilation tubes are the same as factory units, and no corrugated tubing or universal flanges are used. Continental also fits every motor with an application specific blower wheel to deliver like new performance.

Brushless blower motor designs provide a variety of benefits over traditional brushed blower motors. Quieter operating cycles at variable speeds, enhanced speed control and consuming less power during operation are just a few of the benefits. Without the use of brushes, service life is increased and response times to demands for heating and cooling of the cabin is faster. Operating range is greater as well because the entire HVAC system can be controlled and monitored by the vehicle’s ECU.

Rick Wagner, senior product manager Electric Motors, Continental Commercial Vehicles and Services business unit noted, “Our brushless blower motor program offers the best choices in the aftermarket with the most part numbers and widest coverage in the category. In side by side comparisons, professional technicians agree that Continental brushless blower motors look, perform, and install identically to the OE motor.”