Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Continental Brushless Blower Motor Program

on

Axalta Releases 68th Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

on

Goodyear Innovation Challenge Shines Light On Students

on

Snap-on Introduces New Diagnostics Website
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Continental Brushless Blower Motor Program Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding Why Hoses Need To Be Replaced

Continental Brushless Blower Motor Program Video
play

VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Trending Now

Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine
Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan

Undercar: Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan
VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Video: VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Continental Brushless Blower Motor Program

 

on

Continental’s expanded Brushless Blower Motor Program offers an extensive range of SKUs for the North American aftermarket with applications available for import and domestic cars, vans, SUVs, and light trucks. The fast-growing program features 38 part numbers, and delivers application coverage for over 57 million VIO on U.S. and Canadian roads.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Continental Brushless Blower Motors are quality built for exceptional performance and trouble-free installation. They are designed to meet OE specifications and deliver vehicle-specific fit, form, and function. The electrical connections are an exact OE match, and no flying leads or wire splicing is used. Mounting flanges and ventilation tubes are the same as factory units, and no corrugated tubing or universal flanges are used. Continental also fits every motor with an application specific blower wheel to deliver like new performance.

Brushless blower motor designs provide a variety of benefits over traditional brushed blower motors. Quieter operating cycles at variable speeds, enhanced speed control and consuming less power during operation are just a few of the benefits. Without the use of brushes, service life is increased and response times to demands for heating and cooling of the cabin is faster. Operating range is greater as well because the entire HVAC system can be controlled and monitored by the vehicle’s ECU.

Rick Wagner, senior product manager Electric Motors, Continental Commercial Vehicles and Services business unit noted, “Our brushless blower motor program offers the best choices in the aftermarket with the most part numbers and widest coverage in the category. In side by side comparisons, professional technicians agree that Continental brushless blower motors look, perform, and install identically to the OE motor.”

Advertisement

For more information, visit: continentalaftermarket.com or contact: [email protected]

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Newly Updated AutomotiveScholarships.com Website Launched

News: First Brands Launches Consolidated Tech Support Hotline

News: S/P2, Advance Offer Students Auto Parts Credential

News: GM Unveils New GM Genuine Parts And ACDelco Parts Packaging

Advertisement
Connect