Continental Debuts New Packaging Design For ATE Brake Fluid

Continental, one of the world’s leading brake system manufacturers and suppliers, has just introduced a new packaging design for its exceptional range of high-performance replacement brake fluids. The full portfolio, which is distributed throughout the North American market, includes ATE Super DOT 5.1, ATE SL.6, ATE SL, and ATE Typ 200 Brake Fluids. The company says the new packaging scheme features a bold look with vibrant graphics, strong ATE branding, and clear product identification and application designation.

Dan Caciolo, head of Product Management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, said, “We’ve changed the package design of our brake fluids to create a stronger continuity for the entire line and make it easier for our customers to recognize our high-quality products and branding. But of course, only the packages have changed. The ATE brake fluids inside are the same performance-proven formulations preferred by OEMs and professional service technicians alike.”

ATE Brake Fluids are specially formulated to meet specific vehicle performance and safety requirements. According to Continental, ATE Super DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid sets a new technological standard for brake fluids with a high wet boiling point of 356 degrees F and outstanding viscosity even in extreme cold operating conditions. ATE SL.6 Brake Fluid is the ideal brake fluid replacement for ESP, ABS, and ASR electronic brake systems. ATE SL Brake Fluid is ideal for hydraulic brake and clutch systems. Finally, ATE Typ 200 Brake Fluid features a special formulation for the extreme demands of high performance and racing applications, the company added.

For more information: www.ate-na.com or contact: [email protected].