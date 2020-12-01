Video
News

Continental Expands ATE Disc Brake Rotor Coverage

 

on

Continental has expanded its ATE Disc Brake Rotors program with 25 new SKUs for European makes, boosting the application coverage for European vehicles to more than 87 percent. The program, which also delivers exceptional coverage for Asian and domestic vehicles, features a range of OE-quality disc brake rotors designed to meet specific vehicle and customer applications.

ATE Original Brake Rotors are built to surpass even ECE-R90 standards. Offered in applications to fit a wide range of vehicle models and requirements, every rotor corresponds exactly to the brake discs originally installed by the manufacturer, whether smooth, drilled, high-carbon, one-piece, pinned or riveted, and with or without wheel bearings. ATE Original brake discs offer extensive European coverage.

ATE PowerDisc Brake Rotors feature a stylish, custom appearance and an innovative technology that ensures safe braking even in wet conditions and in critical situations, according to Continental. A patented multi-function groove is machined into the rotor to help remove dirt and gases that form under the pad during braking, which helps to reduce fading and prevent scoring. This groundbreaking ATE innovation also reveals the amount of wear on the rotor at a glance and serves as a convenient replacement indicator for technician and customer alike, the company adds.

ATE Single Pack Brake Rotors are designed to deliver exceptional braking performance with ultra-low noise and vibration. They are built from OE material and match the high-carbon content of the OE part. The rotors are high temperature resistant and incorporate a special corrosion protection coating. Full axle coverage is offered for an extensive range of European makes and models. Each rotor is sold individually.

According to Dan Caciolo, head of Product Management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, “Our ATE disc brake rotors are precisely manufactured from the highest-quality OE materials to match original disc brake requirements. The rotor program is built on over 100 years of brake systems experience, and we can offer our customers just what they need to deliver optimal braking performance and the correct rotor for each individual application.”

