Continental Expands Autodiagnos Pro

The scan tool features an easy-to-use interface and incorporates the same data used in OE diagnostics.
on

Continental has substantially increased the vehicle coverage and service capabilities of its Autodiagnos Pro Automotive Diagnostic System. New coverage has been added for leading European makes that include 1.53 million Volkswagen, Audi and Mercedes-Benz vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, specific tool enhancements were added to help automotive technicians streamline vehicle diagnosis and repair vehicles faster. The scan tool can now be used to service a wide range of Asian, domestic and European makes and models. Vehicle coverage is continually being added as new models are introduced by manufacturers.

Autodiagnos Pro reports vehicle wide DTCs in an average of 20-30 seconds, decodes VINs in seconds and provides accurate data in list, multiple graph and gauge formats. The clear and sharp interface presents vehicle data in an intuitive and uncluttered layout that’s easy to configure and easy-to-read. The tool has been designed to integrate seamlessly with a shop’s current workflow system.

Christopher Bahlman, head of diagnostics and services, Continental Commercial Vehicles and Services, noted, “With the addition of significant European coverage and Continental-specific tool capabilities, Autodiagnos Pro will help our professional customers streamline their diagnostic procedures for faster and more productive vehicle service.”

Engineered and supported in the US, Autodiagnos Pro was designed and built by OEM tool developers on a worldwide OEM platform. The scan tool features an easy-to-use interface and incorporates the same data used in OE diagnostics. The Autodiagnos Pro was engineered and is supported in the US.

The Autodiagnos Pro Automotive Diagnostic System is offered on a subscription-based model, so there is no large, upfront investment. The scan tool comes with a one-year subscription at purchase. The system can utilize a shop’s existing compliant desktop, tablet, or laptop. The subscription can be bundled with a new tablet at purchase.

Bahlman added, “Continental is also extending a special offer to Autodiagnos Pro customers. Autodiagnos Pro Scan Tool sold and registered through May 30, 2022, will have two years of software updates included in the initial purchase.”

For more info: autodiagnospro.com

