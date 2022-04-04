 Continental Expands European, Domestic Fuel Module Coverage
News

Continental Expands European, Domestic Fuel Module Coverage

 

on

Continental, a manufacturer and supplier of OE-engineered aftermarket replacement parts, has added new application coverage to its line of OEM Fuel Modules for popular European and domestic makes, including Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Land Rover, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Porsche, and Volkswagen models. In addition to the new fuel modules, the line now also includes a new fuel tank sending unit for Land Rover models.

Formerly available as ‘dealer only’ items, the Continental OEM Fuel Module aftermarket offering has grown to 173 SKUs and delivers coverage for over 34,000,000 VIO in U.S. and Canada. The modules are designed to provide vehicle specific fit, form, and function, and quality built in ISO/TS certified facilities.

The line expansion was announced by Brendan Bachant, engine management and fuel product manager at Continental, who noted, “These fuel modules are identical to the original part, so they ensure trouble-free installation, fewer comebacks, and give technicians more confidence in their service work.”

For more information, visit: continentalaftermarket.com

