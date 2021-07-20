Continental Introduces Autodiagnos TPMS D Tool

Continental is offering the Autodiagnos TPMS D tool so shops and technicians can quickly and easily service their customers’ TPMS diagnostic and tire-service needs.

Designed to maximize a shop’s overall efficiency on TPMS service, the innovative tool works with 100% of OE sensors and sensors from 20 different aftermarket brands. It can easily perform relearns on 98.6% of all domestic, European and Asian TPMS-compliant vehicles, according to the company. Designed to accommodate shops of all sizes, Autodiagnos TPMS D is an ideal choice for shops that only require a single tool for their TPMS service and diagnostic needs, the company noted. It can read and clear TPMS codes and has a built-in VIN scanner for faster make/model/year lookups. The tool can also program sensors from historical data and features an OBD II mode that can relearn sensors to the vehicle in under two minutes.

Autodiagnos TPMS D features intuitive, easy-to-use Continental-specific software and can connect via Wi-Fi for software updates and downloads of the latest vehicle applications. It also can be updated using a PC-based update manager. Autodiagnos TPMS D is now equipped with “Live Sensor” capabilities. This allows the shop to easily access and upload interim releases between the regular quarterly updates to ensure that the tool is equipped with the latest sensor information, vehicle data, procedural updates and/or refinements to address reported “bugs.” Continental’s new TPMS tool features a unique graphical user interface that makes it easier to use in a variety of lighting conditions including direct sunlight. Tool flow supports the shop’s repair process and allows TPMS and tire-service functions to be accessed from the main screen without requiring vehicle-specific configurations where applicable. The TPMS D tool also can be coupled with the optional Autodiagnos TPMS tire-tread-depth gauge, which quickly and accurately provides tire-tread-depth measurements that can be used to determine tire condition and help to boost tire, suspension and front end/steering component sales and service.

