Continental Introduces OEM Fuel Injectors For Import Models
Five part numbers have been added to deliver expanded coverage for more than 1.14 million VIO in North America.
Continental has expanded its line of OEM fuel injectors to offer new application coverage for a wide range of Infiniti, Nissan and Subaru models from 1996 to 2011.
Five part numbers have been added to the fast-growing program to deliver expanded coverage for more than 1.14 millionVIO in North America.
The fuel injectors are direct OE replacement parts and identical in fit, form and function to the OE part. They deliver the same genuine quality of OE components supplied to auto manufacturers worldwide, according to the company.
Continental fuel injectors are designed for long service life and simplified installation. They are built in OE ISO TS-certified facilities and manufactured to the highest quality standards. They also offer dependable performance and robust design while maintaining a competitive price, according to Continental.
“Continental has made a commitment to expanding its line of original equipment parts that are available to the aftermarket,” said Brendan Bachant, Continental automotive aftermarket product manager. “These new OEM replacement fuel injectors will give technicians more confidence during fuel injector service because they know that the part will provide dependable performance and long service life.”
Continental offers five part numbers that provide coverage for Infiniti FX45, M45, Q45, G20, I30; and QX4 models; Nissan Altima, Maxima, Frontier, Pickup, Pathfinder, Sentra and Urvan models; and Subaru Baja, Forester, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models.
For more information, visit continentalaftermarket.com or contact [email protected].