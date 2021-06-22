Continental Introduces OEM Fuel Injectors For Import Models

Continental has expanded its line of OEM fuel injectors to offer new application coverage for a wide range of Infiniti, Nissan and Subaru models from 1996 to 2011.

Five part numbers have been added to the fast-growing program to deliver expanded coverage for more than 1.14 millionVIO in North America.

The fuel injectors are direct OE replacement parts and identical in fit, form and function to the OE part. They deliver the same genuine quality of OE components supplied to auto manufacturers worldwide, according to the company.

Continental fuel injectors are designed for long service life and simplified installation. They are built in OE ISO TS-certified facilities and manufactured to the highest quality standards. They also offer dependable performance and robust design while maintaining a competitive price, according to Continental.