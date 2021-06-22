 Continental Introduces OEM Fuel Injectors For Import Models
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

Continental Introduces OEM Fuel Injectors For Import Models

on

BendPak Introduces Patriot Series American-Made Air Compressors

on

GEARWRENCH Expands Torque Tool Selection, Support

on

PRT Releases 234 Complete Strut Assemblies
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: The VVT Phaser And Oil Control Solenoid Connection Video
play

VIDEO: The VVT Phaser And Oil Control Solenoid Connection

VIDEO: Reduce Information Look Up Times Video
play

VIDEO: Reduce Information Look Up Times

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected

Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
Performance and Racing Parts Put Smiles On All Faces

Automotive: Performance and Racing Parts Put Smiles On All Faces
Diesel Turbocharging Basics

Underhood: Diesel Turbocharging Basics
VIDEO: High-Mileage Vehicles Need The Right Lubricant

Video: VIDEO: High-Mileage Vehicles Need The Right Lubricant
BMW Dual-Clutch Transmission Diagnostics

Undercar: BMW Dual-Clutch Transmission Diagnostics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Continental Introduces OEM Fuel Injectors For Import Models

Five part numbers have been added to deliver expanded coverage for more than 1.14 million VIO in North America.
Advertisement
 

on

Continental has expanded its line of OEM fuel injectors to offer new application coverage for a wide range of Infiniti, Nissan and Subaru models from 1996 to 2011.

Advertisement

Five part numbers have been added to the fast-growing program to deliver expanded coverage for more than 1.14 millionVIO in North America.

The fuel injectors are direct OE replacement parts and identical in fit, form and function to the OE part. They deliver the same genuine quality of OE components supplied to auto manufacturers worldwide, according to the company.

Continental fuel injectors are designed for long service life and simplified installation. They are built in OE ISO TS-certified facilities and manufactured to the highest quality standards. They also offer dependable performance and robust design while maintaining a competitive price, according to Continental.

Advertisement

“Continental has made a commitment to expanding its line of original equipment parts that are available to the aftermarket,” said Brendan Bachant, Continental automotive aftermarket product manager. “These new OEM replacement fuel injectors will give technicians more confidence during fuel injector service because they know that the part will provide dependable performance and long service life.”

Continental offers five part numbers that provide coverage for Infiniti FX45, M45, Q45, G20, I30; and QX4 models; Nissan Altima, Maxima, Frontier, Pickup, Pathfinder, Sentra and Urvan models; and Subaru Baja, Forester, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models.

For more information, visit continentalaftermarket.com or contact [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Steck Tools’ Parts Cart Allows Dual-Sided Access

Products: ASTRA Lifting Table Holds Batteries, Engines

Products: Kentucky Kicker Shockit Kits Remove Frozen Nuts and Bolts

Products: Lisle’s Camshaft Tool Locks Cams in Place

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician