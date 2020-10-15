Connect with us

Continental Offers New Wiper Motors And Transmissions

The new line of OE wiper motors and transmissions is for import and domestic cars and light trucks from 2005-2020.
on

Continental has introduced a new line of original equipment windshield wiper systems replacement parts that are available directly to the aftermarket. Formerly dealer-only parts, the Continental program offers 20 part numbers of wiper motors and transmissions providing applications on import and domestics cars and light trucks from model years 2005-2020.

Christina Bergstrom, Continental senior product manager, announced the new line and noted, “Unlike other programs in the aftermarket, the Continental wiper motor and transmission product line was created from grassroots research with technicians and OE product developers to help solve repair problems on today’s vehicles. We analyzed vehicle systems information and received input from technicians to develop the most sought-after components in late-model wiper system service.”

Built from the ground up as original equipment, Continental wiper motors and transmissions do not include any remanufactured parts, core deposits or aftermarket consolidation short cuts. Coverage provided by the Continental wiper systems exceeds 21 million VIO, featuring popular models from Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Jeep, Lexus, Nissan and Toyota.

For more information, visit: www.usa.vdo.com or contact [email protected].

on

