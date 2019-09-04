Continental Offers OE-Quality ATE Replacement Brake Booster SKUs For Audi, BMW And More

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Continental offers a line of OE-quality replacement ATE Brake Boosters that are designed to boost braking performance and deliver reliable and quick brake response in any driving situation. Whether in stop-and-go or emergency braking, ATE Brake Boosters provide drivers with the ability to effectively engage their brakes, even at low pedal force, according to Continental.Advertisement

ATE Brake Boosters feature high-quality materials, meticulous workmanship and a sophisticated design that significantly reduces premature abrasion, making safe braking easier, said the company.

Dan Caciolo, head of product management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, said, “Brake Boosters are an important component of a vehicle’s overall brake system and ATE Brake Boosters have been designed to improve braking performance mile after mile with peak performance across the board.”

ATE Brake Boosters are available in single or tandem design for all desired sizes and the device housings are available in conventional steel or in a weight-reduced aluminum. Part of the ATE Brake Boosters range is equipped with brake assistant, pressure/vacuum sensor or position sensors.

Continental offers over 57 ATE Brake Booster SKUs for Audi, BMW, Buick, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mini, Porsche, Saab and Volkswagen vehicles.