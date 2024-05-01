Continental Releases 67 New Part Numbers

Continental announced a continued development of its import line of products with the addition of 22 new part numbers, as well as the expansion of its metals program, including 39 new pulley and tensioner part numbers. The new product line extensions are immediately available, Continental said.

39 Tensioners and Pulleys

21 Metric Multi V-Belts

3 OE Technology Series Multi V-Belts

1 Import Timing Belt Kit

1 Metric V-Bel

1 Quick Connect

“Continental is committed to bringing to the market the introduction of a wide array of solutions tailored to import and domestic makes and models, with a particular focus on vehicles nearing their mileage service interval,” said Tom Lee, product manager for Continental’s Automotive Aftermarket business in the Americas. “The overall objective is to provide industry professionals with access to the right parts precisely when they need them.”