Continental Tire Launches Tire Promotion For July, August

Beginning July 1 and available through August 31, consumers who purchase four (4) qualifying light truck, SUV, or CUV tires will receive up to a $100 Visa prepaid card.

Included in the summer promotion are three of Continental Tire’s most recent additions to its line-up: the CrossContact LX25, TerrainContactH/T and the TerrainContact A/T.

The CrossContact LX25, replaced the top-rated CrossContact LX20 as the next generation premium all-season Crossover and small SUV tire with best-in-class tread life*.

The TerrainContact H/T is Continental Tire’s premium highway terrain all-season tire with best-in-class wet braking** for pickup trucks and full-size SUVs, while Continental’s all-terrain offering, the TerrainContact A/T, strikes the perfect balance between off-road traction and on-road manners.

Terms and conditions apply, for a complete list of qualifying tires and full offer details, visit www.continentaltire.com/promotion.

The purchase of a set of Continental tires provides an extra measure of confidence because it is upheld by the Total Confidence Plan. This is a comprehensive package including: limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable), and road hazard coverage.