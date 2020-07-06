Continental Tire Launches Tire Promotion For July, August

Beginning July 1 and available through August 31, consumers who purchase four (4) qualifying light truck, SUV, or CUV tires will receive up to a $100 Visa prepaid card.
Included in the summer promotion are three of Continental Tire’s most recent additions to its line-up: the CrossContact LX25, TerrainContactH/T and the TerrainContact A/T.
The CrossContact LX25, replaced the top-rated CrossContact LX20 as the next generation premium all-season Crossover and small SUV tire with best-in-class tread life*.
The TerrainContact H/T is Continental Tire’s premium highway terrain all-season tire with best-in-class wet braking** for pickup trucks and full-size SUVs, while Continental’s all-terrain offering, the TerrainContact A/T, strikes the perfect balance between off-road traction and on-road manners.
Terms and conditions apply, for a complete list of qualifying tires and full offer details, visit www.continentaltire.com/promotion.
The purchase of a set of Continental tires provides an extra measure of confidence because it is upheld by the Total Confidence Plan. This is a comprehensive package including: limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable), and road hazard coverage.
Many dealers are adapting to the current environment. If you need tire service, contact your local dealer to find out what they’re doing. For a dealer near you, visit www.continentaltire.com/store-finder. For questions, contact customer service at 1-833-396-8078.
To be eligible for the promotion, tires must be purchased in a single transaction. Valid only with qualified purchase made in the 50 United States, D.C., or Puerto Rico between 7/01/2020 and 8/31/2020 or while supplies last.
Additional terms and conditions apply, see www.continentaltire.com/promotion for full details.
* Based on internal tread life test results compared to the Michelin Premier LTX, Pirelli Scorpion Verde All Season Plus, Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus and Goodyear Assurance CS Fuel Max, in the size 235/60R18 H. On road results may vary.
** Based on internal wet braking test results compared to the Michelin Defender LTX M/S, Yokohama Geolandar H/T G056 and Goodyear Wrangler SR-A, in the size 265/65R18 T. Wet braking is the average of low µ and high µ values. On road results may vary.