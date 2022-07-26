 Continental Tire Partners With Universal Technical Institute
News

Continental Tire Partners With UTI

 

on

Continental Tire has announced a new partnership as the Official Tire of Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a leading provider of technical training for those seeking entry-level careers as technicians in the automotive industry. 

The collaboration includes campus and curriculum aides to each of UTI’s 15 locations across the nation.

“We are pleased to announce Continental Tire’s sponsorship of Universal Technical Institute (UTI),” said Chris Charity, vice president of sales – US PLT Replacement Business, Continental Tire. “In addition to our overall sponsorship, we will be the Official Tire of UTI, which is an exciting opportunity for us. This partnership will help connect our Continental Tire customers with certified automotive technicians who will fill open automotive service positions throughout the country.”

UTI campuses will receive training aides to help educate students about tire construction and performance criteria. Continental Tire also will provide tires and tire racks to each campus to support students’ mount and balance training.

In addition to campus assets, Continental Tire will provide access to its proprietary Engage360 training modules for both UTI instructors and students, which covers product information, tire basics and sales scenarios for passenger, light truck, crossover, SUV and commercial vehicle tires. 

“We are excited about the collaboration and passion Continental Tire brings to this relationship,” said John Dodson, VP of Business Alliances at UTI. “They are a strong brand with a passion for educating tomorrow’s technicians. UTI students across the country will have hands-on experience with Continental as they practice tire mounting and balancing. Students will also run Continental tires on our chassis dynos as they compete to make horsepower and torque, as well as a number of other applications.

Continental Tire and its authorized dealers also will be able to post job openings on UTI’s nationwide job board, available to UTI students and alumni. This new collaboration between UTI, Continental Tire, and its authorized dealers will provide the benefit of matching UTI graduates with open automotive service positions nationwide.

