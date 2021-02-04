Continental Tire Teams Up With Dream Giveaway

Continental Tire has announced a new partnership with Dream Giveaway in 2021. The partnership will showcase the Continental Tire brand to 900,000-plus automobile collectors, hobbyists and enthusiasts who are currently serviced by Dream Giveaway as part of its leading automotive-sweepstakes programs.

“Continental Tire is happy to partner again with Dream Giveaway in 2021, marking our third major promotion with them,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for Continental Tire. “The opportunity to showcase Continental’s leading portfolio of tires on Dream Giveaway’s 12 automotive grand-prize packages this year is an excellent fit for our premium brand.”

As part of this promotional effort, the Dream Giveaway Garage installed Continental tires on nearly all of the vehicles scheduled for its 2021 giveaways, including Corvettes, Mustangs, GMC and Dodge RAM trucks, Teslas, Cadillacs, Dodge Chargers and a Durango.

“Dream Giveaway and Continental Tire have an excellent co-marketing relationship going back more than a decade,” said Dream Giveaway Chief Marketing Officer Lori Spaulding Lopez. “The entire Dream Giveaway team is excited to bring Continental’s message to our audience. What’s more, the grand-prize winners will benefit from this relationship as they will experience and enjoy Continental’s premium tires on the vehicles they win when they help out eight great charities.”

Continental Tire has also been named the “Brought to you by” partner for the 2021 Corvette Dream Giveaway, which launched on Jan. 3. This giveaway will feature a custom 1961 Corvette Resto Mod that cost more than $200,000 to build and a 2021 Lingenfelter Corvette Stingray Z51. Starting on Jan. 31, win BOTH Corvettes and use promo code CTDOUBLE to get DOUBLE tickets with any donation of $25 or more. Enter at www.dreamgiveaway.com/dg/corvette.

“As a longtime Lingenfelter Performance Engineering partner, we are all the more excited to be a part of this double-Corvette giveaway,” added Roffler. “We know firsthand the superior work that goes into all of Lingenfelter’s vehicle builds, so whoever ends up with these two cars is quite lucky!”