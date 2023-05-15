 Continental Tire Upgrades Test Tracks for EVs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Continental Tire Upgrades Test Tracks for EVs

Continental expanded its EV charging infrastructure at three company-owned test sites in Sweden, Germany and the U.S.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Continental announced it expanded its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at its three company-owned test sites in Arvidsjaur (Sweden), Jeversen (Germany) and Uvalde (USA). The charging infrastructure at the Contidrom proving ground in Jeversen near Hanover underwent significant expansion and is located very close to Continental Tires’ global R&D center, the company says.

Related Articles

With the rise of electric transportation over the years, the number of EV tire tests has also increased, according to Continental.

“We supply nine of the world’s 10 highest-volume manufacturers of electric vehicles with our tires as original equipment (OE),” said Wolfgang Rötter, head of the Contidrom proving ground. “Electro-mobility is impossible without charging stations. We are continuously upgrading our charging capacities so that we can perform even more tests for EVs. This applies as much to electric cars as it does to electric trucks and buses.”

Continental said the tests it performs sometimes require hours of uninterrupted driving on different sections of the track such as the wet or dry handling courses. This year will see a new transformer station go online at the Contidrom that will supply enough energy for eight additional twin rapid charging stations – converted to kilowatts, this equates to a maximum available charging capacity of more than 2,000 kilowatts per hour, according to Continental.

The charging infrastructure, according to Continental, at test sites in Uvalde and Arvidsjaur is also being upgraded to accommodate the ever-increasing number of tire tests for EVs. Arvidsjaur, for example, now has eight charging stations. In addition, two rapid charging stations each supplying 180 kilowatts of power ensure that electric vehicles can be recharged extremely quickly. The number of charging stations in Uvalde is also set to be increased in the future.

Continental says it upgraded its entire tire portfolio in line with the requirements of electric and hybrid vehicles to achieve lower rolling resistance, low rolling noise and long service lives, “with zero compromises on safety.” By the end of 2022, the company said it implemented around 450 homologation projects for customers and their EVs.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

GM, Samsung SDI to Invest $3B+ to Expand US Battery Cell Mfg.

The companies plan to have production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

General Motors Co. and Samsung SDI announced that they plan to invest more than $3 billion to build a new battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States that is targeted to begin operations in 2026.

“GM’s supply chain strategy for EVs is focused on scalability, resiliency, sustainability and cost-competitiveness. Our new relationship with Samsung SDI will help us achieve all these objectives,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “The cells we will build together will help us scale our EV capacity in North America well beyond 1 million units annually.”

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
GM Invests in EnergyX Lithium Extraction, Refinery Technology

EnergyX says its technology can make lithium metal directly from brine and potentially in anode-ready form for EV batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Deloitte: Auto Suppliers Face New Market Realities

Suppliers stand at industry crossroads as they work to determine the best path forward on future value chain.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
DOE Invests in Rare Earth Material Extraction From Coal Waste

Studies will develop economically viable processes to extract and separate rare earth elements from mining waste.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Brake Hardware

Specific hardware does not do its job if it is left in the box.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

Meet Corbin Rogers, May’s Student of the Month!

Corbin Rogers is credited for his leadership skills inside and outside of the classroom. This video is sponsored by Continental.

By Nadine Battah
EV Study: Charging Infrastructure Tops Ownership Concerns

Limited knowledge of the current charging infrastructure impedes the continued adoption of EVs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Preparing the Collision Industry for Electric Vehicles

Today’s electric vehicle/hybrid revolution with ADAS features has made training essential.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bosch Developing First Automated Battery-Discharging Plant

Bosch estimates EVs will account for around 70 percent of all newly registered passenger cars in Europe by 2030.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff