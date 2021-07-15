Continental, Tomorrow’s Tech Seek Exceptional Students

Automotive technology company Continental has renewed its partnership with Tomorrow’s Technician to recognize the top students pursuing automotive careers. The “Student of the Month” program will spotlight the best automotive students with a special video profile acrossTomorrow’s Tech’s channels each month.

Click Here to Read More

“At Continental, we believe it is important for us to support initiatives that encourage young people to consider careers in the automotive industry,” said Dave Wenger, Continental’s North America marketing manager for the aftermarket business, “and to recognize them for their hard work and accomplishments.”

Instructors are invited to nominate an outstanding student pursuing a career in the automotive industry who they believe deserves recognition for his or her hard work. Nominations for the third annual “Continental Student of the Month“ program are now open at TomorrowsTechnician.com/student-of-the-month/ and will continue to be accepted throughout the the 2021-2022 school year.