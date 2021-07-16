 Continental Tool Supports Complete Tire Service -
Tools & Products

Continental Tool Supports Complete Tire Service

This tool works with 100% of OE sensors and sensors from 20 different aftermarket brands.
Continental offers the Autodiagnos TPMS D Tool so shops and technicians can quickly and easily service their customers’ TPMS diagnostic and tire service needs.

Designed to maximize a shop’s overall efficiency on TPMS service, this innovative tool works with 100% of OE sensors and sensors from 20 different aftermarket brands. It can easily perform relearns on 98.6% of all domestic, European and Asian TPMS-compliant vehicles.

Designed to accommodate shops of all sizes, Autodiagnos TPMS D is an ideal choice for shops that only require a single tool for their TPMS service and diagnostic needs. It can read and clear TPMS codes and has a built in VIN scanner for faster make/model/year lookups. The tool can also program sensors from historical data and features an OBD2 mode that can relearn sensors to the vehicle in under two minutes.

Autodiagnos TPMS D features intuitive, easy-to-use Continental-specific software and can connect via Wi-Fi for software updates and downloads of the latest vehicle applications. It can also be updated using a PC-based update manager.

Autodiagnos TPMS D is now equipped with Live Sensor capabilities. This allows the shop to easily access and upload interim releases between the regular quarterly updates to ensure that the tool is equipped with the latest sensor information, vehicle data, procedural updates and/or refinements to address reported “bugs.”

Continental’s new TPMS tool features a unique graphical user interface that makes it easier to use in a variety of lighting conditions including direct sunlight. Tool flow supports the shop’s repair process and allows TPMS and tire service functions to be accessed from the main screen without requiring vehicle-specific configurations where applicable.

The TPMS D tool can also be coupled with the optional Autodiagnos TPMS Tire Tread Depth Gauge, which quickly and accurately provides tire tread depth measurements that can be used to determine tire condition and help to boost tire, suspension, and front end/steering component sales and service.

Paul Schriro, product manager, aftermarket diagnostics – North America, Continental Commercial Vehicles and Services, noted that, “In addition to the Autodiagnos TPMS D, the Continental range of TPMS tools includes the Autodiagnos TPMS SE, which is designed for fast and easy TPMS and tire service and is ideal for shops with multiple bays where more than one tool may be needed. Both Autodiagnos TPMS D and TPMS SE are backed by Continental’s pioneering leadership and OEM expertise in TPMS technology.”

For more info: autodiagnosTPMS.com

