Cornwell Quality Tools Unveils Platinum Series Tool Box Line

Cornwell Quality Tools has introduced a new line of high-end tool boxes, called the Platinum series. Currently rolling out and available now is an 84” double bank cabinet. In development and scheduled for a 2019 release are a 67” double bank cabinet, 84” triple bank cabinet, and a Platinum series locker and canopy line.

“At Cornwell, we’ve taken pride in the quality and craftsmanship of the products we’ve made for 100 years, but we’re taking these new boxes to a whole new level in tool storage construction,” said Bob Studenic, Cornwell Quality Tools President and CEO. “What you will find in the finished Platinum series is a high-quality, state-of-the-art line of tool boxes designed to fit any professional technicians needs. We’ve equipped the cabinets with a powder coated finish, double wall construction, roll cage, stainless steel work surface, and deep drawers for added storage” added Studenic.

The Platinum tool box features cage frame construction with six 6” x 2” spring-loaded heavy-duty casters for maximum support. Drawers are supported by 260 lb. capacity ball bearing slides. Larger drawers have double slide sets to ensure optimal performance under load conditions up to 450 lbs. Each drawer features a 4MM thick non-slip liner and a full-length, polished drawer pull with decorative end caps.

Electric power strips, each with five standard outlets and two USB outlets, are positioned in two locations: inside a larger drawer with storage capacity for battery powered tools, and a repositionable stainless housing power strip unit at the back of the cabinet’s stainless work surface for easy access. The top of the cabinet includes a heavy-duty stainless-steel work surface. Additional features include an electronic locking system, extruded vertical trim, and tubular end handles polished to match the drawer pulls.

Platinum series boxes are manufactured at a Cornwell facility in Van Wert, Ohio.

For more information, visit cornwelltools.com.