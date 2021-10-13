 CRAFTSMAN Unveils New V-Series Line -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

CRAFTSMAN Unveils New V-Series Line

on

Mitchell 1 “Thank You Thursdays” Sweepstakes Returns

on

ASE Webinar: Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Operation and Diagnosis

on

Federated Contest Winners Enjoy ‘Super-Suite’ Weekend
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

What To Inspect Before Replacing The Serpentine Belt (VIDEO) Video
play

What To Inspect Before Replacing The Serpentine Belt (VIDEO)

Cylinder Deactivation And Active Fuel Management (VIDEO) Video
play

Cylinder Deactivation And Active Fuel Management (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Properly servicing tires and wheels is essential to preventing customer comebacks and maintaining their satisfaction.

Vehicle Filtration Courses

Vehicle Filtration

Today's Wheel Bearing Technology Courses

Today's Wheel Bearing Technology

Advertisement

Trending Now

Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood: Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Brake Rotor FAQ

Undercar: Brake Rotor FAQ
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CRAFTSMAN Unveils New V-Series Line

 

on

CRAFTSMAN has announced V-Series – a new, premium line of tools for professional automotive and industrial applications. Designed to endure the most demanding applications, the V-Series professional portfolio includes hex keys, T-Handles, ratchets, wrenches, socket sets and screwdrivers all backed by the CRAFTSMAN lifetime warranty and conveniently available in stores and online at select CRAFTSMAN retailers.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“From classic car restorations to heavy-duty industrial applications, CRAFTSMAN V-Series tools are made to handle the demands of professional level users,” said Jillian Shute, vice president, Automotive Solutions. “We designed this premium line of tools for those who don’t shy away from a frame-off restoration or face demanding conditions at a work site. What’s more, they’re backed by a full lifetime warranty.”

V-Series bit-drivers, hex keys and T-Handles are manufactured with innovative X-Tract Technology, which removes fasteners up to 50 percent rounded while also helping to prevent rounding or stripping of new fasteners, according to CRAFTSMAN. The geometrically designed X-Tract Technology grooves create additional engagement points for gripping within a rounded screw, while also reducing interior stress when turning to help prevent rounding of new fasteners. Additionally, all V-Series bit-drivers, hex keys and T-Handles are manufactured using premium S2 steel for strength and durability.

Advertisement

Constructed with precision engineered gears, V-Series ratchets provide improved tool life and durability, the company says. All-metal ratchets are designed with three knurled zones for gripping, while bi-material handles allow for comfort and grip. V-Series ratchets also include an enclosed head, recessed directional lever and short arc swings allowing end users to access fasteners in tight spaces without sacrificing strength. 

Available in SAE and metric measures, the V-Series line offers a complete range of combination, reversible ratcheting and extra-long ratcheting wrench sets designed with an I-beam panel for strength and comfort. These wrenches feature a new extended box end design that enables access to fasteners in recessed positions. Sets include a vertical wrench rack intended to fit most metal storage drawers, providing a compact and portable organization method.  

Advertisement

Socket sets, storage rails and accessories in the V-Series product line are engineered for performance. All socket sets feature an off-corner design and expert-grade 6-point socket geometry that maximizes the tool’s torque on the flats of fasteners. For enhanced socket-to-fastener action, sockets are chamfered and tapered. In addition, the line includes low profile magnetic socket rails for storage and organization which are available in orange or green high visibility colors.

Proven to be up to 10X more durable* with precision machined tips and premium alloy steel, V-Series screwdrivers are designed with the auto and industrial professional in mind blending precision, torque and control. Screwdrivers feature soft touch grips with 2X solvent protection** against common solvents. Larger sizes also include a wide bolster with ample space to grip and wrench when additional torque is required. 

Advertisement

CRAFTSMAN V-Series tools will be available this fall at select CRAFTSMAN retailers. 

To learn more about the full V-Series professional line and all CRAFTSMAN tools and solutions, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com/V-Series.about:blank

Advertisement

*On average when tested versus Craftsman 1/4″ slotted CMHT65059

** Tested on 2X more solvents than required by ASME standard B107.600

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Axalta Announces Bright Futures Scholarship Recipients

News: PPG Launches Knowledge College Program

News: Garage Gurus Sponsors US Auto Tech Championship

News: Student Technicians Win Special NHRA Experience

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician