CRC Industries, Inc. offers the CRC SmartWasher BenchtopPRO bioremediating parts washer, which is specially designed to tackle the toughest parts cleaning jobs without using harmful solvents. Plus, its portability allows for easy use on the go or in the shop, which makes it an ideal parts cleaner for small repair facilities or the home garage.

The newest model in the CRC SmartWasher line of parts washers, the BenchtopPRO is a self-contained, bioremediating parts washer that is as effective as solvent-based parts washers but safer for the user and the environment. It does not use hazardous chemicals and employs a powerful, water-based degreasing solution to clean parts, along with naturally occurring microorganisms to break down and convert oil, grease and carbon-based contaminants into water and CO2. The process of bioremediation makes the BenchtopPRO a self-cleaning system and allows the degreasing solution to be used over and over again.

The CRC SmartWasher BenchtopPRO utilizes CRC’s proprietary BT5 degreasing solution, which is non-toxic, non-flammable and does not irritate the skin. MicroPRO Packs are added to the BT5 solution to facilitate the bioremediation process. These packs contain microbes, which break down the contaminants that have been washed off the dirty parts, keeping the BT5 solution clean and able to be reused repeatedly without being drained from the unit. Additionally, this eliminates the need to purchase new solvents or pay for solvent disposal as required with traditional solvent-based parts washers.

The BenchtopPRO can be stored both flat and upright, making it ideal for small shops and compact garages. The unit’s innovative design features a powerful recirculating pump that delivers ample cleaning fluid to a valve-controlled flow-through brush and a lid that conveniently flips out to become a built-in drying tray.