CRC Provides Interactive Online Training

CRC Industries, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of specialty products and formulations for maintenance and repair professionals and do-it-yourselfers, offers free online training modules focused on its CRC GDI IVD Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner. The interactive, self-paced eLearning platform utilizes video, 3D animations, and knowledge checks to help educate users on the maintenance issue of carbon deposits in GDI engines.

Click Here to Read More

Designed with multiple user needs in mind, the GDI IVD Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner online training modules are offered in three different audience versions: professional technicians, retail store managers and counter salespeople/delivery drivers.

The training can be accessed at the following links:

CRC GDI Engines and Carbon Deposits – Technician Training

CRC GDI Engines and Carbon Deposits – Store Drivers and Counter Salespeople

CRC GDI Engines and Carbon Deposits – Store Managers and Sales Personnel

As vehicle manufacturers began shifting to GDI technology, CRC was at the forefront in addressing the performance issues caused by carbon deposit buildup on GDI intake valves. These deposits are known to cause hard starts, rough idle, poor acceleration, reduced fuel economy, excess emissions and power loss.

Patented CRC GDI IVD Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner is an aerosol product that cleans tough, baked-on carbon deposits from intake valves as well as from turbo vanes, housings and wastegates. Applied through the engine’s air intake or throttle body, the product is delivered directly to the back of the valves. Prior to the invention of CRC GDI IVD Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner, cleaning GDI intake valves was a costly, labor-intensive process, requiring engine disassembly to remove the valves for manual cleaning or walnut-shell blasting. With the new CRC GDI valve cleaner, the service can be performed up to 75% faster than previous methods and without engine teardown, freeing up valuable bay time for shops and saving hundreds of dollars for consumers, said the company.