CREF 2023 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fairs

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) works hard to connect businesses with future employees. Half a dozen Spring 2023 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fairs have already been scheduled from coast to coast, providing industry employers with an ideal opportunity to get acquainted with thousands of incoming industry professionals.

“CREF’s Career Fairs offer a great forum for connecting collision industry employers with hundreds of students who have trained for entry-level positions and are prepared to begin their careers,” says CREF program manager, Tiffany Bulak. “This engagement with future transportation industry professionals is vital for all segments of the industry – collision centers, dealerships and even paint, tool and equipment companies – as a means of generating brand awareness for the business that will help attract qualified help in the near future. Even more importantly, participation in CREF’s Career Fairs helps us showcase the diverse career paths available to the students in attendance and promote the industry as a viable industry that will sustain their futures.”

Spring 2023 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fair Schedule

March 3: World of Wheels Student Day Rosemont Center (Chicago, IL)

March 3: OKC Auto Show Bennett Event Center (Oklahoma City, OK)

March 9: Universal Technical Institute (Long Beach, CA)

April 11: Warren Tech Central (Denver, CO)

April 14: Tulsa Auto Show Expo Square (Tulsa, OK)

April 27: Rosedale Technical College (Pittsburgh, PA)

And stay tuned for additions at collisioneducationfoundation.org/transportation-career-fairs!

To complement the physical career fair events and ensure CREF helps connect students with employers across the country, CREF has also developed an electronic student resume database which contains contact information for over 600 collision students.