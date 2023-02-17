 CREF 2023 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fairs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

CREF 2023 Student Career Fairs

CREF works to connect businesses with future employees.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) works hard to connect businesses with future employees. Half a dozen Spring 2023 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fairs have already been scheduled from coast to coast, providing industry employers with an ideal opportunity to get acquainted with thousands of incoming industry professionals.

Related Articles

“CREF’s Career Fairs offer a great forum for connecting collision industry employers with hundreds of students who have trained for entry-level positions and are prepared to begin their careers,” says CREF program manager, Tiffany Bulak. “This engagement with future transportation industry professionals is vital for all segments of the industry – collision centers, dealerships and even paint, tool and equipment companies – as a means of generating brand awareness for the business that will help attract qualified help in the near future. Even more importantly, participation in CREF’s Career Fairs helps us showcase the diverse career paths available to the students in attendance and promote the industry as a viable industry that will sustain their futures.”

Spring 2023 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fair Schedule

  • March 3: World of Wheels Student Day Rosemont Center (Chicago, IL)
  • March 3: OKC Auto Show Bennett Event Center (Oklahoma City, OK)
  • March 9: Universal Technical Institute (Long Beach, CA)
  • April 11: Warren Tech Central (Denver, CO)
  • April 14: Tulsa Auto Show Expo Square (Tulsa, OK)
  • April 27: Rosedale Technical College (Pittsburgh, PA)

And stay tuned for additions at collisioneducationfoundation.org/transportation-career-fairs!

To complement the physical career fair events and ensure CREF helps connect students with employers across the country, CREF has also developed an electronic student resume database which contains contact information for over 600 collision students.   

You May Also Like

Commentary

Future Techs Aren’t The Only Ones In Short Supply

Who’s going to teach the next generation of technicians?

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

You have heard from me, Andrew Markel and every other pundit in the automotive media that there is a looming technician shortage facing our industry. This is NOT breaking news!

According to the latest Transportation Technician Supply and Demand report, released recently by TechForce Foundation, the supply of new-entrant technicians from automotive post-secondary education programs in the U.S. dropped last year 11.8%, to 28,866.

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
December ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Find Treasure

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to fire the synapses and inspire creativity.

By Doug Kaufman
Bonus November Contest Created A Real Mental Workout

Winners might have had to strain your brain but let’s be clear – the muscles are in good shape.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Read The November/December Summit Racing Digital Edition Now!

The easy-to-view Summit Racing special edition digital magazine is available to read and download for free.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Giving Thanks For November PopQuiz Entrants

If you answered all of the PopQuiz questions correctly AND your name is listed below, congratulations – you’re a winner!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Power Steering Diagnostics Livestream

Join Andrew Markel and the Summit Racing Equipment experts for a one-hour livestream today at 1PM EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
B’laster Introduces the November 2022 IOTY Finalist

Joe Hires from Jefferson City Schools in Jefferson City, MO, is the November 2022 candidate.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For November MindGames

It’s not exactly a Thanksgiving feast, but a $10 gift card could be yours if you win!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Electrifying The Next Generation of Techs

The future is bright and exciting for vehicle repair.

By Doug Kaufman