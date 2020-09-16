CREF Thanks Insurers For Donations During COVID-19

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) wants to publicly thank the insurance industry for rallying behind it during a time when raising funds is extremely difficult.

Six insurance organizations have stepped in to offer their support, donating funds that can help CREF make good on its mission of connecting the next generation of collision repairers with education and resources to help further advance the industry at large.

Donations to CREF are down nearly 50% due to COVID-19, putting critical programs, including school grants and support, in jeopardy for 2020 and beyond.

“The industry has always placed a premium on education and investing in the next generation of collision repair professionals,” said Clark Plucinski, executive director of CREF. “With so many of our own facing difficult times, we know giving can be challenging. I would like to thank the insurance community for mobilizing to support our work and humbly call on those in position to offer their support to do so. No donation is too big or too small.”

The Collision Repair Education Fund would like to thank the following insurers for their generous 2020 donations:

Allstate

Erie Insurance

Farmers Insurance

GEICO

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Nationwide

State Farm

USAA

“Erie Insurance is proud to support the Collision Repair Education Foundation in their critical mission of promoting and training men and women for careers in the collision repair industry,” said Shane Wohlrabe, vice president of Material Damage Claims at Erie Insurance.