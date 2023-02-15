Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For February MindGames

Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil may have disagreed on Groundhog Day about whether we’ll have six more weeks of winter or not, but they agree on one thing: if you can complete the MindGames Crossword Puzzle in one sitting, you’re already a winner.

Whether or not you receive a prize, however, comes down to random chance, not scientific guidance like our favorite weather forecasters give us.

Congratulations to all who entered; double congratulations to you lucky 10 who win a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card by being randomly selected.

Our winners are:

• Cody Waughtal, MCCKC Longview, Kansas City, MO

• Shanna Franklin, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, McKenzie, TN

• Sandy Martin, Starmount High School, Boonville, NC

• Brett Morelli, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

• Glen Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ

• Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC

• Johnathan Mosbacher, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Lee Wulf, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL

• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

How did they do it? Well, they took clues like these…

The clues…

…and got these answers. Yeah, some of the clues were puzzlers but you all did a great job.

And the solution.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our PopQuiz Guess The Tool before midnight, February 19, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

