 Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For March MindGames

Solving this puzzle in one sitting may put food in your belly. Congratulations to our MindGames winners.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

They say when March comes in like a lion it goes out like a lamb – zoo and farm animals aside, we had some absolute BEASTS playing this month’s Crossword Puzzle.

Whether or not you receive a prize, however, didn’t come down to natural selection – it was random chance. Congratulations to all who entered; double congratulations to you lucky 10 who win a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card by being randomly selected.

Our winners are:

• Cody Waughtal, MCCKC Longview, Kansas City, MO
• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• Ella Fray, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH
• Aaron Hicks, Arizona State University, Searcy, AZ
• JP Pegoli, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Hts., NY
• Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Paradise, NV
• John Watkins, Golden Isles College and Career Academy, Brunswick, GA
• Erica Redman, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career and Technical Center, Chillicothe,OH

How did they do it? Well, they took clues like these…

The clues…

…and got these answers. Yeah, some of the clues were puzzlers but you all did a great job.

And the solution.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our PopQuiz Guess The Tool before midnight, March 19, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

