 Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For May MindGames -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For May MindGames

on

Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream

on

May Winners Use All The Tools In Their Toolbox

on

Appetite For Training Shown In Orlando
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO) Video
play

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO) Video
play

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip

Underhood: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Undercar: Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut
Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes

Undercar: Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes
Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis

Underhood: Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis
Hard Parts Hunting

Automotive: Hard Parts Hunting
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For May MindGames

Across plus down may add up to a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card. Congratulations to our MindGames winners.
Advertisement
 

on

Congratulations to the 10 lucky Crossword Puzzle players whose completed entries were recently selected as last week’s MindGames winners.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Here’s the clues…

Our winners are:

• Alex Pain, Arcadia High School, Phoenix, AZ
• Harold Srickland, Triton High School, Erwin, NC
• James Parsons, The John Dickenson School, Wilmington, DE
• William McKinney, Hanover Center for Trades And Technology, Bel Air, MD
• Thomas Boyarski, James T. Hutchinson High School, Fairbanks, AK
• Max Schimmel, Chapparel High School, Scottsdale, AZ
• Cory Polsgrove, Paducah ATC, Paducah, KY
• Andrew Berthold, Ralston High School, Omaha, NE
• Shanna Franklin, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, McKenzie, TN
• Robert Watkins, The Center of Applied Sciences and Technology, Bolivia, NC

Here’s the answers.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Car MindGame before midnight, May 22.

MindGames, a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Career: Winner Wednesday – May PopQuiz Winners Announced

Career: ‘Guess The Car’ Egg Hunt Stumps Players

Career: April ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners Read The Clues

Career: Athena Racing, HPD Expose Females to Motorsports Careers

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician