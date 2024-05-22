 CRP Industries Announces New VP of Finance

CRP Industries Announces New VP of Finance

Luis Vargas will provide CRP with financial leadership, planning and analysis.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

CRP Industries has named Luis Vargas as the company’s vice president of finance. In his new role, Vargas will be responsible for the strategic financial leadership, financial planning and analysis, and financial controls and governance, according to CRP Industries. Additionally, Vargas will oversee the leadership and development of the finance department, providing mentorship and coaching to team members.

Prior to joining CRP Industries, Vargas served as the director – CFO and IT advisory for Wiss & Co., LLP, and as a senior finance manager for Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

“We are extremely fortunate to have added Luis to the CRP Industries’ team,” said Daniel Schildge, CRP Industries chief executive officer. “He joins us with a wealth of experience in developing strategic financial initiatives and identifying new opportunities to help improve efficiency. We look forward to his work in growing our company.”

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to join CRP Industries,” Vargas said of his new appointment. “I am extremely impressed with their commitment to long-term growth, quality, and customer service. I have a continuous improvement leadership style and look to bring experience and talent to support and enable CRP’s future growth.”

Vargas has been a Certified Public Accountant since 2001 and holds a B.S. in Accountancy from The George Washington University. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the New Jersey Society of Public Accountants.

