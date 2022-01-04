Automotive: MINI TPMS Service
CTA Offers Cam Phaser Holding Set
With these tools, technicians can service newer Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep models with Pentastar VVL 3.6L engines.
CTA Manufacturing Corp. offers its CTA #3925 – Chrysler Cam Phaser Holding Set (Left/Front and Right/Rear). The tools are for VVL (variable valve lift) only and are not for use on VVT (variable valve timing) engines.
The set includes #3920 Left/Front Cam Holder and #3921 Right/Rear Cam Holder tool, which can be compared to Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep factory tools: #2025001090 and #2025002090.
Applications: 2016+ Grand Cherokee, 2018+ Wrangler (JL), 2020+ Gladiator (JT), 2016+ Durango, 2016+ Pacifica & 2020+ Voyager.
For more info: ctatools.com