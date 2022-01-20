CTA Offers Master Filler Adapter Set

CTA Manufacturing Corp. is offering an updated, 19-piece ATF adapter kit (#3950) with the newest and most popular adapters.

These adapters are used for re-filling (automatic) transmission fluid during service. A wide range of adapters for domestic, European and Asian applications are included and marked with part numbers for easy identification. Designed for use with CTA #7400 ATF Filling Tank, but not limited to other tank brands.

Included adapters: 7409 – VW Passat/Tiguan; 7410 – Ford 1/8 NPT; 7411 – BMW, Honda, Nissan; 7412 – VW, Audi; 7413 – VW, Audi, Porsche; 7414 – VW, Audi, Mini 10 x 1.0; 7415 – Mercedes 722.9; 7416 – VW, Audi DSG 24 x 1.5; 7417 – VW, Audi CVT 22 x 1.5; 7418 – Volvo 5/16 x 24; 7419 – Toyota, Lexus 18 x 1.5; 7420L – Ford, Lincoln, Mercury; 7425 – Infiniti 7 Speed; 7426 – Universal Hose; 7427 – Mini Cooper; 7428 – Nissan Juke; 7429 – GM 12 x 1.75; 7430 – VW/Audi and 7431 – GM 6 x 1.0.