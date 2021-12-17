CTA Offers Oil Filter Wrench Kit With Stand

CTA Manufacturing Corp. offers a new six-piece adjustable oil filter wrench set with stable and durable stand ( #4326 ).

The stand features a magnetic bottom for secure placement on metal surfaces anywhere around the shop.

The set includes one each of the following sizes of Heavy-Duty Swivel Type Oil Filter Wrenches: 57-73mm, 65-83mm, 75-95mm, 92-111mm, 100-120mm and 120-146mm.

For more info: ctatools.com