 CTA Offers Oil Filter Wrench Kit With Stand
CTA Offers Oil Filter Wrench Kit With Stand

Tools & Products

CTA Offers Oil Filter Wrench Kit With Stand

The stand features a magnetic bottom for secure placement on metal surfaces anywhere around the shop.
on

CTA Manufacturing Corp. offers a new six-piece adjustable oil filter wrench set with stable and durable stand (#4326).

The stand features a magnetic bottom for secure placement on metal surfaces anywhere around the shop.

The set includes one each of the following sizes of Heavy-Duty Swivel Type Oil Filter Wrenches: 57-73mm, 65-83mm, 75-95mm, 92-111mm, 100-120mm and 120-146mm.

For more info: ctatools.com

