 Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR Form Joint Venture

The completed joint venture is now known as Amplify Cell Technologies.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Published:

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Trucks & Buses and PACCAR completed the formation of their joint venture, now known as Amplify Cell Technologies. Along with advancing zero-emissions technology for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications, the collaboration will localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the United States, according to the companies.

Amplify will soon begin construction of a 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory in Marshall County, Miss., with potential for further expansion as demand grows. The factory is expected to create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs and is targeting the start of production in 2027.

In related news, Amplify named Kel Kearns as the new chief executive officer. His career spans several decades holding various roles in automotive and manufacturing industries, with his most recent responsibility focused on large-scale electric vehicle manufacturing.

Accelera by Cummins is the zero-emissions unit of Cummins. Along with Daimler Truck and PACCAR, each of the three companies own 30 percent of the business. EVE Energy serves as the technology partner with 10 percent ownership and contributes its battery cell design and manufacturing expertise to the venture.

“Cummins’ power solutions are at the heart of the economy, and we have the responsibility to decarbonize in a way that meets our customers’ varied needs as they navigate the energy transition,” said Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO, Cummins Inc. “Amplify Cell Technologies will enable Accelera by Cummins and our partners to advance battery cells focused on commercial and industrial applications in North America and serve our customers’ evolving needs. This is a significant step forward as we continue leading our industry into the next era of smarter, cleaner power.”

“Amplify Cell Technologies will enable PACCAR to offer customers cost-effective premium quality battery electric powertrains that meet their operational and sustainability needs,” said Preston Feight, PACCAR chief executive officer. “We are pleased to begin this exciting venture with these world class partners.”

John O’Leary, president and CEO of Daimler Truck North America, said, “For Daimler Truck, a strict focus on costs and smart capital allocation are the key levers to succeed on the path toward truly sustainable transportation. This partnership enables economies of scale beyond Daimler Truck. It is a key puzzle piece of our battery industrialization strategy, ensuring access to the right battery cell technology at the right cost and right time for our customers.”

